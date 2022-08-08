Bruins Patrice Bergeron returns to Bruins on one-year contract Boston's captain is back. Patrice Bergeron playing for the Bruins in 2022. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is returning to the team on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old Bergeron is coming back to Boston on a one-year deal for the 2022-2023 season worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.

The announcement came Monday following weeks of uncertainty regarding his status.

Following the end of the 2021-2022 season, rumors swirled about the possibility of Bergeron’s retirement. Still, the Bruins front office has maintained confidence that the longtime forward would eventually re-sign with Boston.

Now entering his 19th season in the NHL — all spent with the Bruins — Bergeron is coming off a season in which he won the fifth Selke Trophy of his career. The annual award recognize the best defensive forward in the NHL.

The Bruins open the season against the Capitals in Washington D.C. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.