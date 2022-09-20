Bruins David Krejci talked about the moment he ‘started thinking’ about a return to the Bruins "I always put the highest expectations on myself, and this year is no different." FILE - Boston Bruins' David Krejci is shown during an NHL David Krejci during a Bruins-Flyers game in 2021 AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File

Amid the significant news of Zdeno Chara’s retirement, another member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup team is also back in Boston.

David Krejci, 36, officially agreed to return to the Bruins on a one-year contract in August. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Krejci is getting back in the swing of things.

“I feel good,” he told reporters following Monday’s captain’s practice. “I feel like I’m in good shape. I feel like I played some good hockey last year for my team or national team.”

It was the first time that Krejci had been at a practice with the Bruins since leaving the team to return to his native Czech Republic in 2021.

Looking ahead, he said that he’s aiming high for his NHL return.

“I always put the highest expectations on myself, and this year is no different,” said Krejci. “I worked really hard this summer. I probably had the longest summer I’ve had in a long time. I was skating quite a bit as well, so I feel good now. So we’ll see how it goes.”

As the Bruins will start the season without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Krejci’s presence could prove to be important right away.

Krejci noted that a strong performance at IIHF World Championships in May (in which the Czech Republic placed third) helped build his confidence for a possible NHL return.

“I felt good the whole year,” he explained. “I felt really good at Olympics, too. We lost to Switzerland, unfortunately, but I felt good. I felt like I was one of the better players in the tournament or in the whole season last year, and then World Championship as well.

“That was kind of a reminder that I still have it, Krejci said. “I feel great, I love the game. And then when Pasta came, we played some good hockey. That was maybe the point that I started thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll make a comeback.’ Then the Bruins called and just kind of went from there.”

The Bruins open the season on Oct. 12 in Washington against the Capitals at 7 p.m.