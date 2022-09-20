Reactions from Zdeno Chara’s retirement announcement
After a quarter-century on the ice, Zdeno Chara announced he will hang up his skates and end his career as a Bruin.
Zdeno Chara will retire after a quarter-century of playing in the NHL, he announced Tuesday morning.
Chara will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins this afternoon, the team announced. He spent 14 years in Boston and was team captain during his time with the Bruins.
The 6-foot-9 defenseman led the Bruins to 11 postseason appearances, including a Stanley Cup title in 2011. He’s third all-time in points scored by a Bruins defenseman behind Hall-of-Famers Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr.
After leaving the Bruins in 2020, Chara played brief stints with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. He previously played for the Ottawa Senators as well.
Here are some notable reactions to the Chara’s announcement:
