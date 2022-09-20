Bruins Reactions from Zdeno Chara’s retirement announcement After a quarter-century on the ice, Zdeno Chara announced he will hang up his skates and end his career as a Bruin. Zdeno Chara played 24 NHL seasons, 14 with Boston.

Zdeno Chara will retire after a quarter-century of playing in the NHL, he announced Tuesday morning.

Chara will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins this afternoon, the team announced. He spent 14 years in Boston and was team captain during his time with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman led the Bruins to 11 postseason appearances, including a Stanley Cup title in 2011. He’s third all-time in points scored by a Bruins defenseman behind Hall-of-Famers Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr.

After leaving the Bruins in 2020, Chara played brief stints with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. He previously played for the Ottawa Senators as well.

Here are some notable reactions to the Chara’s announcement:

Other than watching him lift the Stanley Cup in Vancouver 2011…this was my favorite Zdeno Chara moment. Game 5 of 2019 SC Final when he played with a broken jaw! The ovation from the ⁦@tdgarden⁩ crowd was deafening! So much respect/love! ⁦@NHLBruins⁩ @wbz pic.twitter.com/n1WT7ftER2 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 20, 2022

Claude Giroux on Zdeno Chara’s retirement. “I’m happy he’s retired. Playing against him was really, really hard. Added he had such an impressive career. #Sens. pic.twitter.com/UM1yDyKjfP — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 20, 2022

NHL retirements for three great players 🏒



◻️ Zdeno Chara

◻️ P.K. Subban

◻️ Keith Yandle



54 seasons and 3,977 total NHL games combined between them 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zt4iftWNL0 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 Canada 🇨🇦 (@sportingnewsca) September 20, 2022

Full house for Zdeno Chara’s signing. Players, staff, media … all here for this moment. #bruins pic.twitter.com/6z2gbp85RO — Naoko (@NaokoFunayama) September 20, 2022

Not the most popular view in Montreal but I've always had endless time for Zdeno Chara. He was accommodating, thoughtful and he did wonderful community work. Best wishes to him in retirement. But in Canada, he'll never be Big Zee. He's Big Zed. Photo: 2019 Stanley Cup Media Day pic.twitter.com/y0QHIgP1Co — Dave Stubbs 🇨🇦 (@Dave_Stubbs) September 20, 2022

What a career for Zdeno Chara which came full circle last season on Long Island #Isles



First NHL Goal: January 29, 1999

Last NHL Goal: April 29, 2022 pic.twitter.com/1WaKcrsrDf — 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐱 (@IslesFix) September 20, 2022