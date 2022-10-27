Bruins Brad Marchand set to make his season debut for the Bruins vs. the Red Wings Marchand missed the start of the season after having surgery. Brad Marchand speaking to reporters during Media Day earlier in October. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Brad Marchand will make his season debut for the Bruins against the Red Wings on Thursday, according to Boston coach Jim Montgomery.

Marchand, 34, underwent an offseason surgical repair of both of his hips. Originally, he was projected to miss six months, a timeline that would’ve placed his return around Thanksgiving.

Yet the veteran has been practicing with increasing intensity recently, giving the impression that he might be able to return on a faster trajectory.

Earlier this week, it still seemed like Marchand wouldn’t be back for at least a little while longer. Montgomery was asked on Wednesday if Marchand could come back in 10-14 days.

“If it’s his decision or my decision, yes it is,” Montgomery told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m begging doctors every day.”

Not surprisingly, Marchand will slide onto a line with longtime teammate Patrice Bergeron, as well as Jake DeBrusk.

In the interest of managing his return (and minutes), Montgomery also noted that Marchand will not play in back-to-back games early, meaning that he won’t travel with the team for Friday’s matchup in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.