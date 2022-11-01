Bruins Bruins unveil new team logo for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park The Bruins will face the Penguins on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fenway. NHL

In anticipation of the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the Bruins on Tuesday unveiled a team logo created for the event.

Bears are IN. 🐻



The #NHLBruins have unveiled their logo for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic.



📰: https://t.co/9Zek2CTSEp pic.twitter.com/LTdPkt5IWP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 1, 2022

The logo features BOSTON in a custom typeface inspired by the original Spoked-B worn in 1948, the team said in a statement. The Bear in the logo “is best known as the Bruins’ secondary logo and uniform shoulder patch beginning in 1976 and worn through the early 1990s,” according to the team.

The Bruins will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at Fenway.

The official uniforms for the game will be unveiled on Nov. 25.