Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman, injured on Tuesday, will be out for the Bruins for weeks





NEW YORK — The Bruins will be without goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort for a matter of weeks, not days, coach Jim Montgomery said after Thursday’s morning skate at Madison Square Garden.

Both players returned to Boston for further testing, the coach said, adding that the club would release an update on Forbort — but not Swayman — later Thursday.

Swayman appeared to injure his left knee and Forbort his right hand in Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win in Pittsburgh.

The Bruins recalled third-string goalie Keith Kinkaid from AHL Providence. He was set to back up Linus Ullmark against the Rangers Thursday night. The 33-year-old Kinkaid commented after the morning skate that he never got a shot while with the Blueshirts the last two seasons.

With Forbort out, regular defense partner Connor Clifton will be moved up to play with Hampus Lindholm on the No. 1 pair. Matt Grzelcyk was set to skate with Brandon Carlo. Mike Reilly drew into the lineup, skating with ex-Ranger Anton Stralman.