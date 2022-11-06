Bruins Read Cam Neely’s statement on the Bruins’ decision to cut ties with Mitchell Miller “We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts." Cam Neely has been president of the Boston Bruins since 2010. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe





Here is the text of the statement the Bruins released Sunday night on behalf of team president Cam Neely following the team’s decision to release controversial player Mitchell Miller.

Miller was signed to an entry-level contract on Friday, offering a second chance to a player who admitted to bullying and racial abuse of a peer six years ago, when both were in middle school.

“Today the Boston Bruins have decided to part ways with Mitchell Miller, effective immediately.

“The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: that at 14-years-old he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction. We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding we offered him a contract.

Advertisement:

“Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth.

“We owe it to our fans, players, staff, partners and community to make sure that our practices and protocols are in keeping with the ethos that we demand from ourselves and as an organization. As such, we will be reevaluating our internal processes for vetting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins.

“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts. We will continue to stand against bullying and racism in all of its forms.

“To Isaiah [Meyer-Crothers, the victim of Miller’s actions] and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused.

“Finally, as a father, I think there is a lesson to be learned here for other young people. Be mindful of careless behaviors and going with the group mentality of hurting others. The repercussions can be felt for a lifetime.”

Advertisement: