Bruins Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy will make season debut Thursday against Flames The Bruins' star defenseman returns slightly ahead of schedule from his offseason shoulder surgery. Charlie McAvoy will be in the Bruins' lineup on Thursday night.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who missed the beginning of the season after offseason shoulder surgery, will make his season debut Thursday night.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery confirmed the news to reporters on Thursday.

The Bruins are off to a hot start, winning 11 of their first 13 games and sitting atop the Atlantic Division. Boston owns the second-best record in hockey right now.

And that’s before they add one of the NHL’s top defensemen into the mix. McAvoy finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting last season after scoring a career-high 56 points.

McAvoy had shoulder surgery in June and was given a six-month timeline to return and ended up coming back slightly ahead of schedule.

McAvoy will be paired with Matt Grzelcyk, Montgomery said.

The Bruins will host the Calgary Flames at TD Garden Thursday night.