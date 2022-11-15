Bruins Watch: David Pastrnak made a humorous cameo after Celtics-Thunder, interviewing himself Pastrnak presented a believable Celtics interview. David Pastrnak at the Celtics-Thunder game on Monday. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

David Pastrnak enjoyed a night off from the Bruins‘ hot start to the season by watching a Celtics game on Monday night. He even played a role in the postgame scene as well.

Pastrnak, 26, enjoyed a lengthy round of applause from the TD Garden crowd after he was shown on the Jumbotron. And after Boston staged a comeback to grab the 126-122 win over Oklahoma City, Pastrnak ended up settling in for the media availability afterward.

As reporters waited for Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, Pastrnak decided to take things into his own hands. After making sure that he had a few minutes to spare, the Bruins star proceeded to conduct his own fake postgame breakdown. To do this, he humorously played the role of both interviewer and interviewee:

Looks like David Pastrňák (@pastrnak96 ) is ready to take @ChrisForsberg_'s job 😂 pic.twitter.com/5wq3aOPTNv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

“In the first half, we obviously didn’t make our shots,” Pastrnak explained as he humorously (and yet earnestly) portrayed Mazzulla.

Advertisement:

After going back and forth with himself for several questions — dutifully rotating microphones to simulate the interview — Pastrnak eventually closed by thanking himself and even offering a “You’re welcome” from the fictitious Mazzulla.

The moment elicited a few laughs and applause from reporters and present media.

Now in his ninth year with the Bruins, Pastrnak has nine goals and 16 assists in 16 games so far in the 2022-2023 season. And as good as the Celtics have started the new season (11-3), the Bruins have been even better (14-2-0).