Bruins Look: Bruins reveal their 2023 Winter Classic jerseys Like their prior Winter Classic uniforms, the 2023 jerseys will also pay homage to past Bruins logos and designs. The jerseys for the 2023 Winter Classic were unveiled on Friday. NHL Public Relations

The Bruins’ jerseys for the 2023 Winter Classic were revealed on Friday and like their prior Winter Classic jerseys, they pay homage to past Bruins logos.

The jerseys have an arched “BOSTON” wordmark across the chest, which was inspired by the original spoked-B worn by players in 1948. The arching of the wordmark pays homage to New England amateur hockey.

Underneath the wordmark is the Bruins’ secondary logo. The uniform also features a shoulder patch that was on the team’s jerseys from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s. Some updates were made to the bear, including a recoloring to better pair it with the wordmark.

Bears roaming wild around here. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/4kxw3iaR0r — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2022

The Penguins, who the Bruins will face in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023, paid homage to the city’s original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hockey history class is now in session.



The logo on the Penguins' Winter Classic jerseys is inspired by the city's original NHL franchise, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who entered the league for its ninth season back in 1925. https://t.co/Duvjc9KEfp — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2022

While the 2023 Winter Classic uniform has some similar ideas to the Bruins’ prior Winter Classic jerseys, there are some differences. This will be the first jersey to have just “BOSTON” as the wordmark. On their 2010 and 2019 Winter Classic jerseys, the Bruins had the smoked B in the middle of the chest, and on their 2016 Winter Classic jersey, the Bruins had a spaced-out “BOSTON BRUINS” wordmark.

Advertisement:

The Bruins’ 2023 Winter Classic uniform also shares a similarity with the 2016 jerseys with the bear being included on the chest. In the 2016 version of the jersey, a brown bear was sandwiched between “BOSTON” and “BRUINS.”

Unlike the 2019 Winter Classic jersey, the Bruins’ 2023 version doesn’t appear to include any smaller details. In the 2019 version, the Bruins had six shamrocks to commemorate each of their Stanley Cup titles, which was a nod to the game being played at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ three previous Winter Classic jerseys:

The Bruins took a team picture prior to their 2010 Winter Classic bout against the Flyers at Fenway Park.

The Bruins lost to the Canadiens in the 2016 Winter Classic.

The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Blackhawks in the 2019 World Cup.

The Bruins are 2-1 in their prior Winter Classic games. They defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, in overtime at Fenway Park in 2010. They lost to the Montreal Canadiens, 5-1, at Gillette Stadium in 2016. In 2019, the Bruins defeated the Blackhawks, 4-2, at Notre Dame Stadium.