Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Bruins go Christmas gift shopping for children in local hospitals The gifts will benefit children who are spending their holidays in local hospitals. Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Patrice Bergeron led a holiday toy shopping event on Monday that will benefit children in local hospitals who are unable to spend the holidays with their families.

Bergeron and teammates from the Bruins shopped for gifts at Target in Watertown. Donations from players and the Bruins Foundation made the purchases possible.

“It’s always special to come here and take an hour of your day,” said Bergeron. “To know that it goes a long way and it’s going to bring a lot of joy to kids that are in need and don’t get to spend Christmas at home…it’s special for us to be here and it’s easy to do.”

According to NHL.com, every player on the Bruins’ roster participated in the tradition which started when Ray Borque was team captain. Bergeron has spearheaded the event every year since 2010.

Cliffy Hockey takes Target. 💪 pic.twitter.com/9RZej1njRP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2022

“A bunch of us have kids and we know how special Christmas is,” Bergeron said. “So I think it’s important to get involved and give back to the community. I think as an organization, it’s something we take a lot of pride in and it’s great to see how everyone gets involved.”

Nick Folgino, who was captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets before joining the Bruins in 2021, said he appreciated the thoughtfulness of the event.

“I think it’s an amazing thing that they do here,” said Foligno. “It shows the class in the organization that they would think of something like that and it’s such a fun way for us to go out and enjoy it, too. You really feel like you’re giving back and making a Christmas special for these kids.