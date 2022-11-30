NESN’s Jack Edwards took a shot at Tampa Bay’s Pat Maroon, who turned it into a charitable endeavor

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon is taking a crack about his size from NESN play-by-play man Jack Edwards and turning it into a positive.
During Tuesday night’s Bruins-Lightning game, Edwards alluded to the size — and success — of the 6-foot-3-inch Maroon, nicknamed “Big Rig.”
“[Maroon] is listed at 238 pounds,” Edwards said. “That was Day 1 of training camp. I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now.
“Fasting. Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But hey, [he’s won] three [Stanley Cups] in a row. Who can argue with his formula?”
Maroon responded by taking to social media Wednesday. But instead of firing back at Edwards, he said “in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image,” he had made a $2,000 donation in Edwards’s name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a nonprofit that helps those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Maroon’s gesture was met with hearty support by teammate Steven Stamkos.
