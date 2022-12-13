Bruins Fan’s fingertip bitten off during fight at Bruins-Coyotes game The biter was arrested for aggravated assault.

A fight at a Bruins-Coyotes game turned ugly when one fan bit off the tip of another fan’s finger.

The brawl between six fans took place in the crowd of Friday’s game at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The biter was identified as Nashaknik Allen Shontz, according to azcentral.com. Shontz was arrested for aggravated assault, while five others were issued citations for disorderly conduct, a spokesperson for Arizona State University police told Boston.com.

The victim, identified as Steven Rocha, was transported to a local hospital, azcentral.com reported.

Several agencies, including the Phoenix Police Department, helped break up the violent fight. A few minor injuries among officers were reported, the spokesperson said, but he did not comment on the specifics of those injuries.

A chaotic video of the altercation posted to Twitter depicts fans and officers spilling over seats during the commotion.

Insane crowd fight at the Coyotes-Bruins game last night. Excellent work from the cop in the foreground! pic.twitter.com/BQhFXtHG9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 10, 2022

Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez also confirmed the injury during the NHL Board of Governors meetings in Florida Monday.

On the ice, the Coyotes defeated the Bruins 4-3, ending a 19-game losing streak against Boston.