Bruins, Commonwealth of Massachusetts honor captain with ‘Patrice Bergeron Day’

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Many Bruins fans feel as though every day is “Patrice Bergeron Day,” but Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, is now officially the captain’s day in the eyes of the state.
In celebration of Bergeron’s 1,000th career point, Gov. Charlie Baker presented Bergeron with a proclamation declaring this his day.
Bergeron, in return, gifted Baker with a signed jersey. “Thank you for everything!” Bergeron wrote. “Congrats on your new role with the NCAA. Good Luck!”
The Bruins also gave Bergeron a $37,000 donation to Patrice’s Pals, a personalized cake, and many other gifts.
Fellow Bruins 1,000-point club member Phil Esposito said he believes Bergeron is a future Hall of Famer.
“If there’s a better all-around player in the league, I don’t know who it is,” Esposito said.
Bergeron recorded point 1,000 on Nov. 21 in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s the fourth Bruins player to accomplish the feat, joining Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, and Esposito.
He’s close to catching Esposito, who finished his career with 1,012 points.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.