Bruins The Black Keys, Bel Biv DeVoe to perform at 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park Drummer Patrick Carney and guitar player/singer Dan Auerbach are The Black Keys.





Music group Bel Biv DeVoe will perform the national anthem along with the Boston Pops at the NHL’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, the league announced Wednesday.

The Black Keys will perform during during the first intermission, the NHL announced.

Bel Biv DeVoe, the Boston-based spinoff of music group New Edition, released its first album “Poison” in 1990 and features group members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe. They will sing the national anthem while the Boston Pops, led by conductor Keith Lockhart, plays the music.

The Boston Pops will also perform throughout the game on a special stage located in center field of Fenway Park.

Advertisement:

The Black Keys, comprised of singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, formed in 2001 and have released 11 albums.

The 2023 Winter Classic will begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2, featuring a matchup of the Boston Bruins vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be the first time the NHL has returned to a site to hold a Winter Classic. Fenway Park also hosted the game on Jan. 1, 2010.