Bruins Live updates: Bruins take on Penguins in Winter Classic at Fenway Park Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. Boston Bruins fans wait for the start of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon. The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m., with coverage on TNT kicking off at 2.

Follow along for live updates from Fenway Park: