Bruins

Live updates: Bruins take on Penguins in Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins fans wait for the start of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

By Boston.com Staff

The Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon. The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m., with coverage on TNT kicking off at 2.

Follow along for live updates from Fenway Park: