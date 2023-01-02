Live updates: Bruins take on Penguins in Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Newsletter Signup
The Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon. The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m., with coverage on TNT kicking off at 2.
Follow along for live updates from Fenway Park:
