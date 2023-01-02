Bruins The 23 best pictures from the Winter Classic at Fenway Park Despite mild temperatures at Fenway Park, many fans wore Bruins winter hats during the Winter Classic. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The NHL Winter Classic made its return to Fenway Park on Monday, culminating with a come-from-behind victory by the Boston Bruins over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here is a collection of photos capturing the day’s festivities.

Bruins players, from left, Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman, A.J. Greer and Charlie McAvoy wore vintage Red Sox uniforms before the game. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

David Pastrnak, right, and Nick Foligno, left, were among the Bruins players playing catch. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Bruins mascot before the Winter Classic. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Fireworks were part of the pregame festivities. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bruins legend Bobby Orr delivers the ceremonial first shot to former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek prior to the Winter Classic. – AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Sidney Crosby of the Penguins along with Zdeno Chára, Johnny Bucyk, and Bobby Orr. – Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Boston’s own Bell Biv DeVoe performed the National Anthem prior to the game. – Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After the pregame events, Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby lined up for the opening faceoff. – AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Black Keys performed during the first intermission. – Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Derek Forbert (left) upends Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin during the second period. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A Penguins fan who caught a puck got some love from nearby Bruins fans during the game. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Pittsburgh drew first blood when Kasperi Kapanen (second from right) scored in the 2nd period. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A view from the rear of the Fenway grandstand during the 2nd period. – Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Jake DeBrusk celebrated with teammates after tying the game at 1-1 in the 3rd period. – Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jake DeBrusk (far left) scores the go-ahead goal in the 3rd period. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Fans were fired up after Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins on top. – AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman celebrated after the Bruins closed out the game with a 2-1 win. – Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Penguins and Bruins lined up for handshakes after the game. – Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bruins players raised their sticks to salute the fans after the game. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Matt Grzelcyk celebrated with fans in the stands following Boston’s 2-1 victory. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On his way to the dugout after the game, Charlie McAvoy pretended his stick was a baseball bat and took a swing. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Winning goaltender Linus Ullmark salutes fans before heading into the dugout after the game. – Winslow Townson/Getty Images

