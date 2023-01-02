Watch: Immersive drone video takes viewers on a tour of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Newsletter Signup
Most of the action during Monday’s Winter Classic showdown between the Bruins and Penguins plays out on the frozen sheet at Fenway Park, but there’s plenty more going on behind the scenes — especially through the labyrinth across and underneath the legendary ballpark.
The NHL (and some very skilled videographers) are offering a look at the various twists and turns located around Fenway — with a drone video weaving from the press box (including a cameo from Zdeno Chara) through the Red Sox clubhouse, over the Green Monster, across both Jersey and Lansdowne Streets, and on the ice in the middle of Boston’s practice.
Check out the full video below:
