Bruins Hingham’s Matty Beniers continues All-Star season with Kraken; beats Bruins in homecoming game Beniers is the current frontrunner for the Calder Trophy, handed to the NHL's Rookie of the Year. Matty Beniers battled against his childhood idol, Patrice Bergeron, on Thursday. Steven Senne/AP Photo

When asked to reflect on the team he grew up watching, Matty Beniers wracked his brain for a few seconds in search of an apt response.

Like most South Shore products whose life revolved around the rink, Beniers and his family made frequent trips to TD Garden over the years.

But when asked to single out one memorable Bruins game that he witnessed in person, Beniers instead opted to focus on the black-and-gold skaters who molded his hockey upbringing.

And his favorite among that group of Bruins regulars?

“Probably [Patrice] Bergeron,” Beniers admitted on Thursday morning. “He’s just so good because he’s so responsible and plays the game the right way. He doesn’t cheat, he plays great defensively but also creates offense.”

Advertisement:

The Hingham native’s response is far from a surprise.

Beyond the countless memories that Bergeron has created for Beniers as a Bruins fan, the future Hall of Famer’s game has served as a blueprint for the Seattle Kraken rookie as he navigates his way through the NHL.

Beniers might have a long way to go before he crafts a resume as extensive as Bergeron’s. But in his first pro game at TD Garden, Beniers had the last laugh against his hometown club — and his childhood hero.

“I think at this point, it’s like ‘Alright — now I want to beat him,’” Beniers said of facing off against Bergeron. “It’s cool before and after the game. But then once you stepped on the ice, it’s not really a factor.”

Beniers didn’t etch his name on the box score Thursday night. But he left his fingerprints all over Seattle’s 3-0 victory over the Bruins, handing Boston its first regulation loss on home ice since April 14, 2022.

Thursday marked seven straight wins in a row for the Kraken, who plummeted to the bottom of the Pacific Division in their inaugural 2022 campaign.

Advertisement:

It comes as no surprise that Seattle’s resurgence has coincided with Beniers’ emergence in the NHL ranks.

The 20-year-old forward is a frontrunner for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the top rookie in the NHL. Through 41 games, Beniers has scored 16 goals and recorded 34 points.

Matty Beniers' exceptional work ethic gets rewarded. Takes a big hit, then puts his head down and goes to work.



You know that one felt good for him. #SEAKraken pic.twitter.com/4f2FrUvzm5 — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) January 8, 2023

But Beniers’ true value lies in a sound two-way game centered around Bergeron’s body of work.

“He’s a really good hockey player,” Jim Montgomery said of Beniers. “He’s as good defensively as he’s shown offensively. He might even be better defensively. His reads in the D-zone, tracking, and then on the forecheck are high-end. I don’t want to compare him to [Bergeron], but you see some of those qualities in the way he plays without the puck.”

Beniers has just 51 games of experience at the NHL level. But 2023 NHL All-Star’s hockey sense, defensive instincts, and positioning resemble those of a seasoned defensive pivot.

In Seattle’s system, Beniers is routinely taxed with daunting defensive assignments.

Among the 15 Kraken skaters who have logged at least 100 minutes of 5v5 ice time, Beniers ranks 16th in offensive zone faceoff percentage (52.50), with head coach Dave Hakstol calling on the rookie to take many draws in Seattle’s own zone.

Advertisement:

But despite those lopsided starts, the Kraken have outscored opponents, 35-22, during Beniers 555 minutes of 5v5 ice time. Even though most D-zone shifts can devolve into frantic puck-chasing pursuits, Beniers has only taken one penalty as an NHLer, while drawing 16.

“He’s a guy that analyzes his game well,” Hakstol said of Beniers. “I believe he understands and knows where he’s at, energy-wise. …. It’s not just about always doing more and working harder. Sometimes it’s managing your time on the ice, managing how and where you’re directing your energy. And to this point, he’s done a good job of that.”

Prior to Thursday, the Beniers’ lone game at TD Garden was during the 2022 Frozen Four. Beniers’ Wolverines fell to the eventual NCAA champion Denver Pioneers in overtime, ending their storybook season and Beniers’ time in Ann Arbor.

At the time, that season-ending defeat marked the largest crowd of family and friends to witness Beniers play on one of hockey’s highest stages.

That total was dwarfed on Thursday, giving the local kid and budding NHL star a homecoming befit for a breakthrough year.

“My whole family is coming,” Beniers said. “But a lot of other people that I know from my town have all reached out and told me that they’re going to come tonight. It’s pretty cool. Get to play in Boston. Get to play against guys I watched growing up. Got my family here. It’ll be fun.”