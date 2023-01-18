Red-hot Bruins beat Islanders 4-1 as Ullmark gets 100th win

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy and fellow defenseman Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
The Bruins (35-5-4) earned their third straight victory. The NHL’s only 30-win team improved to 7-1-0 in 2023.
Zach Parise scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 shots for the Islanders, who lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2) and completed a season-high five-game homestand at 1-2-2.
