Bruins Bruins’ David Pastrnak voted into 2023 NHL All-Star Game; joins Linus Ullmark, Jim Montgomery David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in both goals (36) and points (63) this season. David Pastrnak will make his third All-Star appearance in February. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

David Pastrnak is an All-Star once again.

The Bruins’ top scorer will join goaltender Linus Ullmark and head coach Jim Montgomery as Boston’s representatives for 2023 All-Star Weekend, set to run from Feb. 2-5 in South Florida.

Pastrnak was added to the All-Star roster via fan voting, with the skilled winger one of 12 players added to the four divisional teams Thursday night.

Given the damage he’s done in the offensive zone this season, Pastrnak’s entry into the annual event through online tallies might seem dubious. The 26-year-old forward leads Boston in both goals (36) and points (63). He is on pace to become the second Bruin to surpass 60 goals in a single season.

But each NHL franchise is only granted one representative during the initial 32 All-Star selections, decided on by the league.

Ullmark — who leads all NHL netminders in wins (24), goals against average (1.89) and save percentage (.937) — was the first man up for Boston’s All-Star honors.

Last week, Montgomery was named as head coach for the Atlantic Division roster. The head coaches for the league’s All-Star Weekend are selected based on which teams boast the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions through the halfway point of the season.

This marks Pastrnak’s third All-Star appearance. He represented Boston in both the 2019 and 2020 showcases, winning All-Star Game MVP honors during the latter event in St. Louis.

This season, Pastrnak feels as though everything has come together on the ice for both him and his teammates.

“I feel better. Feel more confident, having more fun out there,” Pastrnak said Thursday night. “For me, I need to have fun on the ice. That’s when I play the best. I feel like Monty has done a great job kind of coordinating me and letting me just play. But at the same time, keeping us at a certain level.”

Here are the full All-Star rosters for the four divisional teams:

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark (G), David Pastrňák (F)

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin (F)

Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki (F)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov (F), Andrei Vasilevskiy (G)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner (F), Auston Matthews (F)

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Johnny Gaudreau (F)

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes (F)

New York Islanders: Brock Nelson (F), Ilya Sorokin (G)

New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin (G), Artemi Panarin (F), Adam Fox (D)

Philadelphia Flyers: Kevin Hayes (F)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby (F)

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin (F)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller (F)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar (D), Mikko Rantanen (F), Nathan MacKinnon (F)

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov (F)

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros (G)

St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko (F)

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey (D), Connor Hellebuyck (G)

PACIFIC DIVISION

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)

Calgary Flames: Nazem Kadri (F)

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid (F), Leon Draisaitl (F), Stuart Skinner (G)

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala (F)

San Jose Sharks: Erik Karlsson (D)

Seattle Kraken: Matty Beniers (F)

Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson (F), Bo Horvat (F)

Vegas Golden Knights: Logan Thompson (G)