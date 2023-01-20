Bruins Bruins are reportedly considering load management for Patrice Bergeron The 19-year veteran could see some healthy scratches from Boston's lineup. Patrice Bergeron earned his 1,000th career point during Monday's win. Getty Images

The second half of the season is here, and the Bruins are atop the Eastern Conference.

As the season wears on, health will be a key factor in just how successful Boston ends up being.

Which is why the Bruins are considering resting Patrice Bergeron for regular-season games even when he’s not injured, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

“It’s something they’ve talked about,” Bergeron said. “I told them that those are decisions they have to make, if that’s what they want. If you leave it up to me … obviously I want to play, as a competitor.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said load management for Bergeron is “absolutely” a consideration, particularly coming off of back-to-back games later in the year.

Bergeron joked that people may have been asking about his rest schedule after he got hit in the face with a puck in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Rangers Monday night.

The 37-year-old, 19-year veteran said he’s not quite sure when his rest days will be, but acknowledged that the discussions are taking place.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you. Maybe later? It would make a little more sense,” said Bergeron. “But like I said, that would be a decision that I’m going to trust the training staff or coaches [to make] if they want to go that route.”