Bruins Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss at least four weeks with fractured foot Nosek is also dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Tomas Nosek skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bruins will be without Tomas Nosek for at least four weeks after the fourth-line center suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during a matchup with the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Nosek, 30, has appeared in 42 games for the 36-5-4 Bruins this season. He’s scored three goals and added five assists while posting a plus-four rating.

The Bruins, who shared the news on Twitter, indicated that the plan is for Nosek to be re-evaluated in mid-to-late February.

Nosek is also dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury that has prevented him from taking face-offs.

The Boston Globe‘s Matt Porter said Nosek appeared to hurt his foot during a delayed penalty late in the first period following a K’Andre Miller one-timer. Nosek played a regular shift the rest of the game, per Porter.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has praised Nosek for often doing things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

“He’s a guy that I trust in every situation,” Montgomery told reporters in November.

Brandon Carlo, meanwhile, returned to practice Saturday following an apparent foot injury.