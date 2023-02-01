Bruins Pavel Zacha scores twice as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 5-2 Boston Bruins' Pavel Zacha, right, celebrates scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammate Taylor Hall during the third period. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.

Mitchell Marner scored on the power play, his 19th goal of the season, for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok had a goal in the third to keep the Maple Leafs in the game. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in his eighth consecutive game in net for Toronto.

Samsonov was 5-1-1 over his last seven starts with a .925 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average.

Forbort snapped home a short-handed goal 6:57 into the second.

Marner replied on the power play 2:28 later. After a long leading pass off the boards from Samsonov, Marner skated through the left faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Ullmark to tie it at 1.

Carlo reestablished Boston’s one-goal lead a little over three minutes later, taking a pass from Hampus Lindholm and deflecting it past Samsonov from a wide angle.

UP NEXT

Bruins: After All-Star break, host the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Maple Leafs: After All-Star break, at Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Feb. 10.