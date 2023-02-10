Bruins Jake DeBrusk misses practice because of flight problems, not injury DeBrusk suffered a fractured fibula in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2. Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk missed the team’s practice Thursday, not because of his recovery process from injury but because of flight delays in Edmonton.

DeBrusk attempted to return from his hometown following the All-Star break, but due to issues with the airport, head coach Jim Montgomery said he was only scheduled to arrive after the conclusion of practice.

“His flight got canceled yesterday and the other flights weren’t going to get here in time,” Montgomery said.

DeBrusk is currently recovering from a fractured fibula he suffered during the Winter Classic against the Penguins. The injury however hasn’t kept DeBrusk from having some fun with his teammates, as seen by his starting lineup introduction for the Bruins’ game against the Maple Leafs on Feb. 1.

Prior to the fracture, the 26-year-old had recorded 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

When Montgomery was asked about DeBrusk’s status for Saturday’s game against the Capitals, the coach said that the winger would need more time to recover.

“I thought he was going to be likely to play but when we took off to Toronto he got his last imaging and we didn’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday,” Montgomery said. “We’re hoping for either Dallas or Nashville.”

🎥Coach Montgomery on Jake DeBrusk: "His flight got canceled yesterday, he had to fly this morning. He couldn’t get here in time [for practice]…he got his last imaging and we didn’t think he was going to be ready for Saturday. We’re hoping either Dallas or Nashville." pic.twitter.com/s2ghxvkm6O — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2023

At the press conference following practice, Montgomery also discussed the team’s performance after coming back from the break.

“[Practice] was surprisingly really good, I expected it to be sloppy and man they were passing the puck, and they kept themselves in really good shape from what it looked like,” Montgomery said. “That was not an easy practice, it was very brisk getting up and down the ice and we didn’t see people huffin’ and puffin’ and they were scoring a lot of goals.”