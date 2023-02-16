Bruins Fan throws catfish onto ice during Bruins/Predators game Jeremy Swayman clearly wasn't amused by the on-ice offering tossed from the stands at Bridgestone Arena. Jeremy Swayman ultimately posted his second shutout of the season in Boston' 5-0 win. Brett Carlsen / Getty

Never change, Nashville.

While each NHL franchise and its collective fanbase have their own unique set of customs and traditions, the Predators have opted for a rather nautical (and pungent) pastime.

Taking a page out of the Red Wings’ old propensity to drop Octopi onto the frozen sheet at Joe Louis Arena, Nashville fans have routinely chucked catfish over the boards for years now.

Sometimes, it’s just a simple heave onto the ice. Other times, brave individuals like Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan chug a beer out of the fish in front of a raucous crowd.

But whatever the ritual entails, the actual throw itself is usually reserved during stoppages in play or before the puck drops at Bridgestone Arena.

Thursday’s meeting between the Bruins and Predators represented a break in tradition, it seems. Because with a little over 10 seconds left in the second period, the Bruins had to weave past a deposited catfish during an attempted rush on the power play.

Decent distance, good arc, funny little flop, points off for blood on the ice. 6/10. pic.twitter.com/j10HMeStHp — NESN (@NESN) February 17, 2023

Perhaps the Preds fan — watching his team trail, 4-0, through close to 40 minutes of play — was getting restless. Or maybe his smuggled cargo started to smell. Whatever the case may be, his howitzer of a throw didn’t cause any harm as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Well, at least not any physical harm.

Because as he skated off the ice, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman jokingly expressed his displeasure with the stench coming off of the in-game delivery.

Jeremy Swayman: not a catfish fan pic.twitter.com/yaH2Q5RVuo — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) February 17, 2023

Clearly Swayman wasn’t fazed as the game went on. The 24-year-old netminder ultimately stopped all 29 shots that came his way en route to a 5-0 win for the Bruins in Nashville.

Swayman, who recorded his second shutout of the season, is now 8-1-3 with a .937 save percentage over his last 12 starts.

Even with the risk of getting pelted by a river critter, Swayman has enjoyed his time between the pipes at Bridgestone Arena. In two career games against Nashville, Swayman is 2-0-0 with two shutouts (71 saves on 71 shots).

