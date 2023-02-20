Bruins Why Jim Montgomery is more than fine with David Krejci’s line ‘trading chances’ "They’re more talented than the people they usually play." David Pastrnak has now scored 41 goals in just 56 games this season. Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Whether it’s skimming over the scoresheet or assessing play via the “eye test”, one doesn’t need to devote a lot of time to gauge the playmaking capabilities found on Boston’s second-line trio of David Krejci, David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha.

With Krejci orchestrating Grade-A looks with his slick passing, Zacha ferrying the puck through the neutral zone, and Pastrnak ready and willing to uncork one-timer blasts, Boston’s Czech-based triumvirate has the tools in place to dissect even the stoutest defensive structures.

The Czech-Mates team up for a tally.



Zacha makes it a 2-2 game. pic.twitter.com/eHbsiLH0aV — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 27, 2023

During the 304:39 of 5v5 ice time that the “Czeching Line” has logged this season, the Bruins have outscored opponents, 22-11.

With Boston’s top forward trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Jake DeBrusk already drawing plenty of attention from opponents, Krejci’s line is routinely able to land punches further down on the depth chart.

But a dive further into the underlying metrics paints the picture of a second line that, while gifted with high-end offensive talent, has also been exposed down the other end of the ice.

Krejci’s line might hold a sizable advantage in terms of goals scored against opponents over that 304:39 of ice time. But it’s not like teams are getting completely hemmed in their own end over that extended stretch of action.

Even though that second-line grouping has over 61 percent of its faceoffs set in the offensive zone during 5v5 play, opponents are actually outshooting Boston, 162-146, over that time.

If one was to look at expected goals (which factor in shot location and scoring chance quality), opponents actually hold the edge, 13.26 – 11.96, when Krejci’s line is on the ice.

Those metrics could signal that Krejci and Co. are due for some painful regression, especially if they continue to give up quality looks in Boston’s zone.

But bench boss Jim Montgomery isn’t concerned with the few red flags found in his second line’s gaudy on-ice metrics.

“Well, I do think that the last 10 days have not helped that, but they can be 50% [in expected goals percentage] and you can still end up plus-20 goals at the end of the year because they’re more talented than the people they usually play,” Montgomery told reporters ahead of Monday’s matinee matchup with Ottawa. “So, it’s kind of a line you don’t mind trading chances with, because they’re usually going to end up on the right side of things.”

As Montgomery noted, the sizable gap between the tangible goals generated by Krejci’s line (22) and their expected goals rate (11.96) might be a direct result of the game-breaking talent found in players like Pastrnak.

Even though a number of Pastrnak’s shot attempts may not be generated around the crease or other “high-danger” areas of the ice, his elite release often leads to pucks sailing into twine from just about any angle around the offensive zone.

And even if Pastrnak and Boston’s second-line stalwarts aren’t going to be vying for any Selke Trophies in the near future, the two-way constitution of Boston’s other three lines gives the Czech-mates more leeway to gamble with the puck on their stick.

“Yeah, they’re the only ones that have that green light,” Montgomery said of the risk-taking found on Krejci’s unit. “I mean, Bergeron and Marchand would probably have that green light, too, but they don’t play like that.”

Even though Bergeron and Marchand both can bury teams in the O-zone, they rarely relinquish opposing chances during their shifts. Over the 520:25 of 5v5 ice time that Bergeron and Marchand have recorded together, Boston has surrendered just nine goals … and scored 23 tallies of its own.

On a third-line combination featuring Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno, the Bruins have outscored opponents, 13-2, in 189:25 of 5v5 action.

As long as the rest of Boston’s forward corps is keeping the puck away from Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman’s doorstep, Montgomery will continue to give Krejci and his linemates a long leash with their run-and-gun mantra.

Such a strategy led Boston to a 3-1 victory over the Senators on Monday, with Pastrnak scoring his 40th and 41st goals of the season during his line’s 10:43 of 5v5 reps. Sure, Boston only held a 15-12 edge in shot attempts over that stretch, but Montgomery will accept those stats if the most important metric (goals scored) favors his club.

Let’s just appreciate today’s 88+73 connections 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UsgRvwMtwD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 20, 2023

“I thought he was hanging onto pucks a lot,” Montgomery said of Pastrnak. “I thought his speed was very noticeable. When he’s really on, like he was tonight, it jumps out at you. When he has his B game. It still jumps out at you. That’s how good he is. And he was just ultra-creative. I thought him and Charlie McAvoy were special tonight.”

