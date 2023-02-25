Linus Ullmark scores empty-net goal to help Bruins beat Canucks

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.
Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.
🚨 GOALIE GOAL 🚨
Linus Ullmark is the first goalie to score since Pekka Rinne in 2020‼️ pic.twitter.com/OlZlvQWkTq
— ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2023
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.
Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.
Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.
Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.
Silovs stopped 32 shots.
Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.
Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.