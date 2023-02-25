Bruins Linus Ullmark scores empty-net goal to help Bruins beat Canucks It's the first time in the franchise's history that a goalie has scored. Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, second from right, celebrates with teammates, from left, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) AP





VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

🚨 GOALIE GOAL 🚨 Linus Ullmark is the first goalie to score since Pekka Rinne in 2020‼️ pic.twitter.com/OlZlvQWkTq — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2023

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Advertisement:

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.