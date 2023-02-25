Garnet Hathaway called it ‘a dream’ to join the Bruins

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Newly acquired right wing Garnet Hathaway grew up a Bruins fan, and he made it clear how thrilled he is to join his hometown team.
“It’s been a dream to wear the spoked B for a long time,” Hathaway tweeted Saturday morning.
Hathaway grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine, attended Phillips Academy in Andover, then attended Brown University, so he has many New England ties.
The Bruins acquired him, along with Dmitry Orlov, in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, and Craig Smith.
Hathaway, 31, also thanked the Washington Capitals and their fans before transitioning into his new chapter.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.