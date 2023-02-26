Bruins 2 takeaways from the Bruins’ win over the Canucks as they make more history Linus Ullmark scored a goal and the Bruins' new players shined in the 3-1 win. Linus Ullmark celebrated in style as he became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal. Derek Cain/Getty Images

VANCOUVER — Add another record to the book of the Boston Bruins’ potentially historic 2022-23 season.

The Bruins had gotten away from their game a bit after taking a 2-0 late first-period lead on a power-play blast from Hampus Lindholm and a highlight-reel marker by Brad Marchand a mere 2:17 apart. A defensive lapse in the third period between Orlov and Derek Forbort allowed Brock Boeser alone in the slot to cut the Vancouver deficit to 2-1 at 7:24 of the final stanza.

Linus Ullmark had little chance at stopping Boeser. But he stood tall again in net, delivering 26 saves for his 30th win of the season.

Albeit initially unaware of the end result, the Swede capped off another stellar outing in grand fashion, notching his first-ever goal from long-distance late in regulation.

“I thought [the puck] went my own net first, actually,” the Vezina favorite Ullmark said following Boston’s 3-1 win at Rogers Arena. “As soon as I shot it, I saw three guys jumping toward me and I had no idea where it was. I didn’t see anything, I didn’t hear anything, and then you kind of get become more aware of what’s happening that the guys are starting to look up the ice. And then I see it toward the net, and the rest is history.”

Here’s what we learned after Ullmark and the Bruins improved to 45-8-5 following their first goalie goal in franchise history.

Linus Ullmark hit the celly line after scoring his goalie goal 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Hr4NI555h — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2023

Ullmark’s goalie goal was a long time coming.

Jeremy Swayman had the first opportunity to shoot at the open net this season. He came within inches of accomplishing that feat during Boston’s Dec. 17 matinee against Columbus.

Ullmark saw an opportunity at the Winter Classic to cap off a memorable win over the Penguins. He, too, didn’t miss by much in his attempt at the open net.

Their interest only intensified. But neither had an opportunity to shoot at the open net in the days and weeks ahead.

Until Saturday.

From the left face-off circle, Ullmark lofted the puck from roughly 180 feet down the other end of the ice. With an impressive arc, the puck didn’t land until nearly 15 feet from the net. Another bounce later, Ullmark indeed had his first career goal.

“I just had to take my chance there.” Linus Ullmark, in his own words, on his goalie goal. pic.twitter.com/g6dY0PMMxF — Bruins Daily (@BruinsDaily) February 26, 2023

“It’s one of the dreams I’ve always had, to score a goal, and now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark added after becoming the 14th goalie in league history to light the lamp. “I tried at the Winter Classic. It didn’t really make it, and now everything came together.”

“He’s been impressive all year, and he never keeps surprising us,” Lindholm said of his fellow countryman. “It was fun to see him score one.”

A handful of Bruins admitted they witnessed a goalie goal either in person or watching on television. But none were on the ice for one until Saturday.

The close-knit group embraced the moment with Ullmark, beginning with his trek through the goal line on the visiting bench. They approached his crease for more congratulations after the final horn sounded 48 seconds later, highlighted by Swayman’s leap to Ullmark’s arms for their trademark goalie hug.

Jeremy Swayman was HYPED for Linus Ullmark's goal.



Bruins are 45-8-5. pic.twitter.com/127uoRcPy7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 26, 2023

Orlov and Hathaway left a good first impression.

The two newest Bruins: Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov. pic.twitter.com/d4h5HggZaM — Bruins Daily (@BruinsDaily) February 25, 2023

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney provided an already deep roster with even more depth after acquiring Orlov and Garnet Hathaway in Thursday’s trade with the Washington Capitals.

Orlov and Hathaway arrived in Vancouver to join their new teammates late Friday night. Without much time to acclimate themselves to their new team, head coach Jim Montgomery wasted little time inserting his newest tools into the lineup.

Aside from a little miscommunication between Orlov and Forbort on Boeser’s tally, the former Caps left a decent first impression with their new team.

Hathaway landed two hits and provided the Bruins with a reliable hand in a fourth-line role and in shorthanded situations during his 11:40 of ice time. Montgomery also deployed Orlov on the penalty kill, providing a solid hand on the back end with a couple of shots on net, a pair of hits, and a blocked shot in 20:04 of ice time.

“It was awesome. Obviously, Orlie and I, we traveled a lot. And I think we learned a couple of new parts to the system, and just tried to go with the flow a little bit, play, and don’t think as much,” Hathaway, a product of Kennebunkport, Maine said of his first game with his new team. “We have some time to look over video and fine-tune some details.”

The Orlov and Hathaway arrivals gave Montgomery an initial tough decision to sit some a pair of familiar faces. On Saturday, he opted to move Orlov to his off-shot hand on the right side of the blue-line and benched the energetic Connor Clifton to make room for the veteran’s first game in Boston. Hathaway’s fourth-line debut with Nick Foligno and a returning Tomas Nosek prompted A.J. Greer to healthy scratch status.

Both will eventually find their footing. Until then, the Bruins are more than happy to assist Orlov and Hathaway with their transitions.

“It’s hard to get into a game and not practice right away,” Orlov said. “You’re obviously not sure about how they communicate, but it’s nice with the way they do things. It’s a special group here.”