Bruins Bruins’ Dmitry Orlov makes instant impact; scores 2 goals in first period against Flames Orlov now has four points in his first seven periods of play with the Bruins. Dmitry Orlov has quickly established himself as a key cog on Boston's blue line. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dmitry Orlov seems to be settling right in with his new team in Boston.

The veteran defenseman was the Bruins’ lone conduit of offense in the first period of Tuesday’s road matchup against the Flames, scoring two goals on Boston’s four shots of the frame.

Through just seven periods of hockey with the Bruins, Orlov has now scored two goals and posted four points.

The 31-year-old blueliner’s first tally in a black-and-gold sweater was a thing of beauty.

After taking a feed from Hampus Lindholm, Orlov glided through the neutral zone and crossed into the Flames’ end of the ice. With Noah Hanifin backing off and creating a runway down the slot, Orlov cruised into Grade-A ice and snapped a puck past Dan Vladar’s blocker to give Boston a 1-0 lead at 4:47.

Dmitry Orlov's first goal as a Bruin is an impressive one.



Great rush through the neutral zone for the defenseman.



1-0 Boston. pic.twitter.com/n74GbK9uG7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 1, 2023

The B’s top deadline pickup was not finished with his offensive salvo against Vladar. Less than 10 minutes later, Orlov was in the right place at the right time off an O-zone faceoff.

Advertisement:

Following a Patrice Bergeron win at the dot, the skittering puck bounced off Jake DeBrusk and soared out into no man’s land.

But Orlov was in proper position to uncork a shot from outside the slot. Before Dillon Dube could get in front of the bruising offering, Orlov’s shot beat Vladar clean, doubling Boston’s lead.

DMITRY ORLOV CANNOT STOP SCORING GOALS pic.twitter.com/ybDesj9vpA — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 1, 2023

It’s been an impressive start to Orlov’s tenure in Boston, with the puck-moving D-man showcasing his talents by taking the lion’s share of head-to-head minutes with Connor McDavid on Monday.

Along with corralling some of the Oilers’ big guns in Boston’s 3-2 win over Edmonton, Orlov recorded a pair of helpers off of some poised passing sequences all across the frozen sheet.

10 goals on the season for Nick Foligno.



Nice give-and-go with Charlie Coyle here.



2-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/bD2OGSmf2j — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2023

“I thought he was really good — first period, he was spectacular,” Jim Montgomery said of Orlov’s play on Monday. “He made a couple of plays, it was like, ‘Wow” — in the D zone and the offensive zone.”

Orlov is the first Bruins defenseman to score two goals in one game this season. And with nearly half the game still left to play, he has plenty of time to become the first B’s D-man to record a hat trick since Zdeno Chara on Jan. 17, 2011.

Advertisement:

Orlov’s two-goal outburst came at a critical time for his new team. After all, Orlov’s two shots (and tallies) represented close to half of the total chances that the B’s generated against Vladar in the opening period.

Even though Boston holds a one-goal lead halfway through the second period, the Flames hold a commanding 31-7 edge in shots on goal. Had it not been for Linus Ullmark or Orlov, things could have gone off the rails in short order at the Saddledome.