Bruins 3 takeaways from the Bruins’ win over Connor McDavid and the Oilers Boston extended its winning streak to seven games with a 4-3 victory over Edmonton Monday night. Jeremy Swayman (left) and Garnet Hathaway (right) preventing a goal in the Bruins' Monday night matchup with the Oilers.

Continuing their dominance over western conference teams — and over the NHL at large — the Boston Bruins earned their seventh consecutive win Monday.

An entertaining back-and-forth battle through the first 40 minute were highlighted by two goals from Hart Trophy front-runner Connor McDavid. A frantic final five minutes of play provided a sense of excitement to Boston’s loyal late-night viewing audience.

McDavid displayed his dynamic scoring touch early, notching a goal just 2:17 in after firing a clean snapshot past Jeremy Swayman on the heels of a long stretch pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Behind their two newest additions, the Bruins countered McDavid’s first of two tallies 13 seconds later. Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov notched their first assists with the Bruins after finding Tomas Nosek all alone in front.

The shootout we all expected between Connor McDavid and Tomas Nosek.



1-1 game. pic.twitter.com/D5YgdektWu — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2023

Orlov provided another helping hand in the first after interrupting a McDavid feed with some slick stickwork at the blue line. The counterattack sprung Nick Foligno for a give-and-go sequence with Charlie Coyle en route to his 10th goal of the season.

Orlov stuffs McDavid's pass and Foligno buries the give and go… beauty pic.twitter.com/PE0dTTSV6o — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) February 28, 2023

On the heels of multiple questionable calls on both ends in the second period, the Bruins needed to answer McDavid’s 4-on-4 tally after the Oilers captain reached the 50-goal mark for the first time in his illustrious career.

50 GOALS FOR CONNOR McDAVID! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PVZjNMhASI — NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2023

McDavid’s second goal of the night hardly rattled the league-leading Bruins. A diving effort from Pavel Zacha on a secondary scoring chance put the Bruins ahead for good late in the period.

Pavel Zacha 👀 What an effort! pic.twitter.com/D0hALV2C7T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2023

Here’s what we learned after the Bruins improved to 46-8-5 following their 3-2 win.

The Bruins still sense improvements amid their record-breaking pace.

Boston’s up-tempo defense has been instrumental to the team’s success in the first year under Jim Montgomery.

For a team who sits first in fewest goals per game and possesses the third-highest goals scored per tilt, the Bruins still managed to land a defensive upgrade with Orlov’s arrival.

In his second game with the club, Orlov notched two assists and recorded a pair of hits in 19:17 time on ice — all while spending significant time playing against McDavid. His puck-handling abilities, accurate passes, and decisiveness all stood out in Monday’s win.

Like Orlov, Hathaway made a stronger impression against Edmonton than he had in Vancouver on Saturday.

Hathaway notched his first assist as a Bruin on Nosek’s tying goal in the first while also registering a shot, hit, block, and a plus-1 rating in 10:47 time on ice. His physical and heavy forechecking presence is already meshing well within Boston’s bottom six.

Through two games, Orlov and Hathaway provided more stability to an already deep squad. And they’re experiencing the bond within a tight-knit locker room that’s ever-eager to showcase further improvement during the stretch run.

“I don’t think anyone is satisfied in here,” Foligno told reporters. “I think we’re really excited about our group. But we all know there’s more to do, and that’s the mindset that’s allowed us to have the success we’ve had.”

"I still think there's little areas we can get better at. I'm not trying to sound tacky. It's just the reality of our team"



Nick Foligno on the team's performance in the win over Edmonton | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/vgiils8vcw — NESN (@NESN) February 28, 2023

Every Bruin has brought into this philosophy, including Swayman.

Boston’s second-year goalie delivered another solid performance, stopping 22 Edmonton shots to improve to 15-4-4 on the season. But he still senses he can reach another level, especially after watching his good friend Linus Ullmark notch his first career goal in Vancouver on Saturday.

“I got to work on scoring goals, I guess,” Swayman joked to NESN’s Sophia Jurkstowicz.

"Really fun to be a part of that win and that was a special one for sure"



Jeremy Swayman on the win over Edmonton@sjurksztowicz | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/qvPhAxJGwD — NESN (@NESN) February 28, 2023

with Hall out, Marchand, Bergeron, and Krejci provide some scares.

Brad Marchand inadvertently collided with Oilers defenseman Darnel Nurse during his first shift Monday night. Boston’s top-line left-winger showed discomfort and made his way down the tunnel after apparently catching Nurse’s skate blade in the ankle.

Boston’s top-line left-winger received stitches according to Fluto Shinzawa but returned to the bench during the opening period.

Here’s the play that sent Marchand down the tunnel pic.twitter.com/sFsCMhWXfP — Brandon Share-Cohen (@BShareCohen) February 28, 2023

Marchand’s brief exit Monday came as Taylor Hall returned to Boston on a precautionary basis because of a lower-body injury. That wasn’t the only injury scare coming out of Monday”s performance in Edmonton.

David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron both drew blood during the closing period. Despite their facial cuts, Boston’s top two centermen closed out Monday’s tilt without missing a shift.

With Boston only now returning to full health — sans Hall’s reportedly brief outage — anxieties regarding injured Bruins are approaching a season-high during the final weeks of the regular season.

Nosek’s work ethic continues to shine in his return.

While Boston’s record wouldn’t give it away, there’s no denying that the team missed Nosek’s work ethic. The fourth-line center missed 12 games while healing from a non-displaced fracture on his left foot.

A significant cog on Boston’s penalty kill and a heavy contributor to the team’s overall faceoff success, Nosek’s blue-collar skillset continues to garner reverence from the Black and Gold faithful: a fandom who know very well how important such players are to playoff success.

Nosek has a goal and an assist to go along with four shots on net and a 76 percent success rate at the faceoff dot since returning to the lineup on Saturday.

The hard-working Swede remains only a piece of Boston’s impeccable depth, which was once again noticeable in Monday’s win.

"It's been the difference for most of the year"



Jim Montgomery on the team's depth and their contribution towards the win@RealJackEdwards | @AndyBrickley | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/0mD8UrqFy6 — NESN (@NESN) February 28, 2023

“It’s been the difference for most of the year,” Montgomery said to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. “We got six d-men, seven d-men that can really play hockey, and then we got four lines that can play hockey. Really like their five-on-five game tonight.”