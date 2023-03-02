Bruins Bruins sign David Pastrnak to 8-year, $90 million contract extension David Pastrnak is on pace to become the sixth Bruin to score 50 goals in a single season. David Pastrnak has scored 282 goals with Boston in his career. John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

David Pastrnak isn’t going anywhere.

The Bruins signed their star winger to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension on Thursday morning, keeping the potent scorer in Boston through the 2030-31 season.

Pastrnak’s deal, which will command an annual cap hit of $11.25 million, stands as the largest contract in Bruins history.

After extensive negotiations with Pastrnak and his agent, J.P. Barry, the Bruins crafted a contract that will make the right wing the sixth-highest-paid NHLer (on an annual rate) in the league once his new deal kicks in this summer.

After inking a below-market contract in 2017 (six years, $40 million), Pastrnak has continued to torment opposing defenses with his O-zone creativity and effective howitzer from the left circle.

Pastrnak has scored 282 goals and 584 points in 570 career games with Boston, and leads the B’s in scoring this season with 42 tallies and 80 points over 60 games.

Pastrnak is on pace to become the sixth Bruin to score 50 goals in a single season, and the first since Cam Neely lit the lamp 50 times during the 1993-94 season.

Even though Boston’s current focus is fixated on maximizing this contention window in 2022-23, retaining Pastrnak long-term was a key goal for Don Sweeney and his staff.

Although both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci’s futures remain murky beyond this year, a core of Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark, Brad Marchand, Jeremy Swayman, and others makes for a pretty good foundation in the coming years.