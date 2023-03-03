Bruins Once foes, Bruins teammates Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi are ready to make life miserable for opponents "The second you're teammates, you'll instantly fight for a guy or sacrifice your body for him." Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi are expected to pester opponents throughout the playoffs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Tyler Bertuzzi is already very familiar with Brad Marchand.

Much like the B’s star left winger, Bertuzzi relishes his role as an agitator that can both get under an opponent’s skin and bury him on the scoresheet.

Given that both wingers are cut from the same cloth, it was all but inevitable that the pugnacious skaters scrapped during one of their earlier meetings out on the ice.

Back on Dec. 2, 2018, both Marchand and Bertuzzi were the conduits in a line brawl between the Bruins and Red Wings.

While some expected chirps and shoves started the hostilities, Marchand opting to slash Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard prompted Bertuzzi to snag the Bruins star and start a full-out brouhaha at TD Garden.

Tyler Bertuzzi proved he could be a Bruin back in 2018 when he started an actual brawl pic.twitter.com/Rf151dyKdY — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 2, 2023

Now over four years later, both Bertuzzi and Marchand share the same locker room. And if Boston’s new trade pickup has his way, both wingers will relish the opportunity to pester opponents to no end in the postseason.

“Just a chippy game — I remember he slashed the goalie and that kind of started everything,” Bertuzzi said of Marchand on Friday. “So there’s gonna be a couple of laughs in here for sure. … “I knew he was a good guy. He’s tough to play against, hard to play against. But luckily we’re teammates now. So hopefully we can do it together.”

The Bruins dealt for Bertuzzi on Thursday as part of a quick pivot following injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

Jim Montgomery noted Friday that Hall is still seeking a second opinion for his lower-body injury, while Foligno is expected to miss a “significant” amount of time. Given the uncertain recovery timeline for both wingers, Bertuzzi offers high upside further down on the depth chart.

The injury bug bit Bertuzzi a few times this season. The 28-year-old winger has only logged 29 games in 2022-23, with the scrappy skater landing on the shelf after breaking both hands on two separate occasions.

But since returning to game action, Bertuzzi tallied three goals and nine points over his final 12 games.

And with three 20-plus-goal campaigns on his resume (including 30 tallies in 68 games last season), Bertuzzi is expected to add some much-needed scoring punch to a team in need of reinforcements on the wing.

“I just go out there and play hockey,” Bertuzzi noted. “I play hard and I think this team fits my game.”

Bertuzzi will make his debut on Saturday afternoon against the Rangers, with Montgomery slotting him down on the third line next to Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Marchand — who will also play Saturday after exiting Thursday’s win over Buffalo with a lower-body injury — believes Bertuzzi’s sandpaper style of play will provide as big of an impact as his scoring touch.

“He has a playoff style,” Marchand said Thursday. “He plays very, very hard. He’s skilled. He’s gritty. He gets inside. He hasn’t won in the NHL, but he’s won a Calder Cup. I think he might’ve been the MVP of that. So he shows up big when it matters. He’s just one of those guys you hate to play against, and come playoff time it’s huge to have guys like that.

“The extra depth that it gives our group is incredible. He can play anywhere in the lineup. He’s just one of those guys that makes it hard (for opponents) out there.”

Marchand is no stranger to mending fences with the various players he’s had prior run-ins with.

Marcus Johansson was concussed by Marchand in January 2018 by way of a high elbow. Johansson missed the remainder of the regular season, while Marchand was suspended for five games.

A little over a year later, Johansson and Marchand were teammates, with the former serving as a key pickup during Boston’s run to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. As expected, both players quickly put the incident in the past.

Marcus Johansson on last year's incident with Brad Marchand: "That's water under the bridge." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 26, 2019

And even though Bertuzzi and Marchand have been embroiled in a few spirited scraps over the years, Marchand expects a seamless transition for Boston’s new addition. After all, Bertuzzi’s arrival can only help a Bruins team gearing up for a grueling Cup run.

“I think there’s just mutual respect for what guys do on the ice,” Marchand said. “And then when you become teammates, it’s weird. But the second you’re teammates, you’ll instantly fight for a guy or sacrifice your body for him. But that’s kind of the hockey culture and the way it is.”