Bruins GM Don Sweeney did precisely what winners do: go all-in

And to think, some among us figured Don Sweeney was all done dealing.

That was a reasonable assumption last Thursday, when the Bruins general manager acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and right wing Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals for center Craig Smith and an assortment of draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder.

The Bruins, chugging toward the Presidents’ Trophy and realistically dreaming of much more, did not have many needs. Orlov, a tough left-shot defenseman, and Hathaway, the meanest thing ever to come out of Kennebunkport, Maine, were ideal fits, presumably the last pieces of a satisfying puzzle.

One week and a couple of unfortunate injury circumstances later, and Sweeney’s actions Thursday morning — one important trade, one long-awaited signing, revealed within a short time — stood as the greatest confirmation yet of his determination to punctuate this season by winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in a dozen years.

He was not all done. Oh, no, he was not. He was all-in. It’s the precise kind of we’re-going-for-this attitude from management that Boston fans deserve.

The news arrived like an odd-man rush, fast and materializing out of nowhere. The first headline: the Bruins had acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Red Wings for a conditional first-round pick in 2024 and a ‘25 fourth-rounder, with Detroit picking up half of the 28-year-old left wing’s salary.

Bertuzzi, who is classified in that love-him-on-your-favorite-team-loathe-him-as-a-foe phylum of nuisance, has been hampered by injuries this season but scored 30 goals in 68 games in 2021-22. He’s a very good player with the edge — coach Jim Montgomery described him as a “sandpaper guy” — and determination to have an impact in the postseason.

The surprising acquisition of Bertuzzi brought a cacophony of, ‘’ooh, the Bruins are going for it!” chirps on social media. A week ago, he might have been considered a luxury. But the Bruins placed fourth-line left wing Nick Foligno on injured reserve Thursday, two days after he was injured in the thrilling 4-3 win over the Flames. And third-line left wing Taylor Hall’s lower-body injury, suffered in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Canucks, turned out to be worse than feared, though details are vague.

The Bruins placed Hall on long-term injured reserve Thursday, which with some salary-cap gymnastics allowed for the acquisition of Bertuzzi and maintains the possibility of Hall returning for the playoffs. It’s savvy salary-cap navigation and bold roster-construction at once.

Even with the Foligno and Hall injuries, Sweeney could have stuck with the status quo and rationalized his reasons for doing so. To his credit, he did not play that game. He went out and got exactly what the Bruins needed. It’s admirable, and come to think of it, you really don’t hear people saying the Bruins should have kept Bruce Cassidy and dumped Sweeney anymore, do you?

As it turned out, the Bertuzzi deal wasn’t even the biggest Bruins news to arrive before lunchtime. After weeks if not months of hearing that the team and goal-scoring savant David Pastrnak were close on a long-term extension, the deal was finally closed. The charismatic “Pasta” signed on for eight years and $90 million, a reasonable sticker price for a 26-year-old sniper who already has 42 goals this season, six shy of his career high.

There was never much suspense about Pastrnak’s deal eventually getting done, but Bruins fans can at least exhale a little bit now that it is official. Sweeney has sacrificed plenty of draft capital — the Bruins don’t have a No. 1 pick until 2025 — to bolster this year’s team, but with Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Hampus Lindholm all locked up through at least 2030, a long-term core is in place.

And really, it’s about winning this year, right now, with this team. It’s about getting Patrice Bergeron’s name engraved on the Cup one more time, and David Krejci’s too. It’s about overcoming the disappointments of 2013 and ’19. It’s about confirming that the magical moments we have already witnessed this season — Vezina shoo-in Linus Ullmark’s goalie goal, and McAvoy’s gorgeous overtime winner against the Flames, and the multiple prolonged winning streaks, and so much more — are preludes to a parade.

It feels like that kind of year. This Bruins team, though the most important chapters of their story remain unwritten, remind me quite a bit of the juggernaut 2018 Red Sox. And the way Sweeney is running them right now is more or less the opposite of the Red Sox’ current MacGyver approach of holding together a roster with duct tape, Doublemint gum, and an assortment of one-year contracts.

Sweeney’s approach is admirable, and it’s what fans deserve. The Bruins are a complete team, loaded, stacked, ready for any challenge. Oh, sure, there will be many. The Rangers added Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko. The Maple Leafs landed Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn, among others. The Devils swiped Timo Meier. The Eastern Conference playoffs are going to be a gauntlet.

But the Bruins have been better than all of them, all season. Their general manager has done everything he can to make sure it remains that way.

Trader Donny, all-in. How about that?

