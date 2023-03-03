Bruins 4 things to know about new Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi Boston sent Detroit first and fourth-round picks in exchange for the 28-year-old. Tyler Bertuzzi (center) has 39 goals in his last 106 games.

On Thursday the Bruins made their second trade in seven days, adding Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi in exchange for two draft picks.

The picks sent out in the deal are a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 fourth.

The trade came on the same day that Boston signed David Pastrnak to an eight-year extension and a day before Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Bertuzzi just turned 28 and has shown plenty of skill with his lefty shot over his seven years in Detroit. Here’s what else you need to know about the most recent addition to the league-leading Bruins.

Injuries

Bertuzzi has battled the injury bug throughout his career. While he played over 70 games in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, Bertuzzi has seen action in just 106 games over the past three years.

Advertisement:

In 2020-21 it was a back injury that took out the winger for the remainder of the season after he played in just nine games. This year Bertuzzi has missed time because of poor luck and just common wear-and-tear.

In October he hurt his wrist blocking a shot, which sidelined him for a month. Then in January he missed time due to a lower-body injury.

Vaccination

Throughout his career, Bertuzzi hasn’t just missed games because of injury. In 2021 he was forced to miss nine of Detroit’s games in Canada because he was not vaccinated and therefore not allowed to travel into the country.

The missed games and subsequent $450,000 in lost salary didn’t change Bertuzzi’s mind about his vaccination decision either. To this point, he is the only known player in the NHL to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine.

This no longer impacts games missed for Bertuzzi due to Canada’s changed restrictions but it has led to some unique on ice incidents with opponents.

People think the funniest part of this is the actual “get vaccinated” chirp, which is kinda wild. Honestly, I think it’s funnier that like 5 minutes later Bertuzzi absolutely roofed one like it somehow made him stronger lol pic.twitter.com/dO6qOReL7j — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) December 19, 2021

Goal creation

When he’s on the ice, Bertuzzi has a knack for finding the back of the net.

The Bruins have acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Red Wings. In 29 games this season he has four goals and ten assists.



pic.twitter.com/txgPpCHk6V — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 2, 2023

Three times in his seven-year career, Bertuzzi has scored more than 20 goals in a season. His best year came in 2021-22 when he netted 30 goals in 68 games.

Advertisement:

The winger has also flexed his ability to help out his teammates, recording over 25 assists in a season three times, including 32 last year.

Put together, Bertuzzi has accumulated 178 points over his last 250 career games.

Not afraid to lay a hit

Like fellow Bruins addition Garnet Hathaway, Bertuzzi is a forward who always welcomes the chance to throw his body around or get under the skin of his opponent.

Tyler Bertuzzi with a big hit on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/IEFAwaGBNA — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 12, 2021

In some instances though, Bertuzzi’s excitement for contact has caused punches to be thrown. Oftentimes Bertuzzi will be the first to come to the defense of a teammate and drop the gloves, but in others it’s him who get’s things going.

Bruins fans and players may remember some of his extracurriculars with Brad Marchand in the past.

Tyler Bertuzzi proved he could be a Bruin back in 2018 when he started an actual brawl pic.twitter.com/Rf151dyKdY — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 2, 2023