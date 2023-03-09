Bruins The Bruins could clinch a playoff berth as early as tonight. Here’s how. The Bruins can clinch their seventh straight playoff berth on Thursday with the help of a few other NHL teams. The Bruins could reach 50 wins in just 63 games with a victory tonight against the Oilers. Michael Dwyer / AP

The Bruins have toppled record after record during their miraculous run this season.

And if certain dominos fall in their favor on Thursday night against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, Boston can secure another milestone — along with an early ticket to the postseason.

The Bruins have been on the fast track to the Stanley Cup Playoffs ever since they opened the year with 10 wins in their first 11 games. But if they get some help from around the NHL, the B’s can clinch a spot in the postseason in just their 63rd game.

That would tie Boston with the 1998-99 Dallas Stars for the second-fewest games needed to clinch a playoff berth. Only the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings earned their spot in the NHL playoff bracket in fewer games (59 games).

Here are the various clinching scenarios in place for Boston on Thursday.

If Bruins beat the Oilers in regulation:

The Bruins will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Oilers in regulation AND any one of the following combinations occurs:

1. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND Buffalo loses to Dallas in any fashion

2. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND any result in NYI-PIT other than NYI winning in regulation

3. NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation AND Buffalo loses to Dallas in any fashion

4. NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation AND any result in OTT-SEA other than Ottawa winning in regulation

If Bruins beat the Oilers in overtime:

The Bruins will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Oilers in overtime AND any one of the following combinations occurs:

1. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND Buffalo loses to Dallas in any fashion

2. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation

3. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in overtime or shootout AND any result in BUF-DAL other than BUF winning in regulation

4. NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation AND Buffalo loses to Dallas in any fashion

5. NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation AND any result in OTT-SEA other than OTT win in regulation or overtime AND any result in BUF-DAL other than BUF win in regulation

If Bruins beat the Oilers in a shootout:

The Bruins will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Oilers in a shootout AND any one of the following combinations occurs:

1. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND Buffalo loses to Dallas in any fashion

2. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation

3. Ottawa loses to Seattle in regulation AND NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in overtime or shootout AND any result in BUF-DAL other than BUF winning in regulation

4. NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation AND Buffalo loses to Dallas in any fashion

5. NY Islanders lose to Pittsburgh in regulation AND any result in OTT-SEA other than OTT win in regulation or overtime AND any result in BUF-DAL other than BUF win in regulation

As you can see, there are a lot of moving pieces in play when it comes to clinching scenarios, and the B’s may not officially clinch until early Friday morning with that Senators/Kraken game in Seattle.

With another playoff berth, the Bruins will secure their seventh consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and their 76th postseason entry overall.

Even if a few other teams like the Kraken and Stars don’t hold up their end with wins, the Bruins could still shatter another record if they defeat the Oilers. With another two points, the 2022-23 Bruins will be the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a single season (63 games).

For those keeping track, the 2021-22 Bruins secured their 50th win of the season back on April 26, 2022 — their 80th game of the season.