Bruins Bruins legend Zdeno Chara to run first Boston Marathon for The Hoyt Foundation, Thomas E. Smith Foundation "Hope to see you along the course, come cheer us on!" Zdeno Chara (right) will take part in his first marathon next month. John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Whether it be a broken jaw, torn ligaments, or a shattered elbow, Zdeno Chara was no stranger to playing through pain during his illustrious 24-year NHL career.

But the former Bruins captain and future Hall of Famer will take part in a new physical gauntlet next month, as Chara announced on Instagram Sunday that he will run in the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m so happy to announce that I am running my very first marathon, and what better first marathon than the Boston Marathon on April 17th,” Chara said in his social-media post.

The former blueliner will be running in support of both The Hoyt Foundation and The Thomas E. Smith Foundation.

“Dick and Rick Hoyt made an incredible impact on millions of people worldwide and personally helped to motivate us to our 2011 Stanley Cup Championship,” Chara noted. “The Hoyt Foundation has an amazing legacy with the B.A.A. and this iconic marathon. Tom Smith is one of the most resilient and inspiring stories. With his passion and dedication, his foundation continuously helps those affected by and living with paralysis.”

The Hoyt Foundation was formed in 1989 by the famous Marathon duo of Rick and Dick Hoyt. Dick Hoyt pushed his son Rick, who has cerebral palsy, in 32 Boston Marathon races between 1981 and 2014.

According to its website, “The Hoyt Foundation aspires to build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people through inclusion in all facets of daily life; including in family and community activities, especially sports, at home, in schools, and in the workplace.”

The Thomas E. Smith Foundation has a mission to “better the lives of those affected by and living with paralysis through financial and emotional support, as well as supporting preventive innovations that decrease the risk of spinal cord injuries,” per its website.

“If you’d like to make a contribution to The Hoyt Foundation & The Thomas E. Smith Foundation, please click the donation link in my bio,” Chara added. “Hope to see you along the course, come cheer us on!”