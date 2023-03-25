Bruins Bruins clinch Atlantic Division with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Boston won its sixth game in a row and its 56th game of the season on Saturday, moving it one win away from the franchise record for most in a season. Boston Bruins' Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP





BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. The Detroit Red Wings won 62 in 1995-96 and Tampa Bay matched it in their final regular-season game (at TD Garden in Boston) in 2018-19.

Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1.

Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots. Tampa Bay has lost four straight.

Hathaway, positioned in front of the net, batted the rebound of Matt Grzelcyk’s shot from the left point out of the air and into the net before Vasilevskiy could control it with 2:28 left in the period.

Ullmark stopped Anthony Cirelli’s backhander on a partial breakaway with about seven minutes left.

With Lightning winger Pat Maroon in the penalty box with an unsportsmanlike conduct for something he did on the bench, Bergeron was credited with his 27th goal when Brad Marchand’s pass hit his skate before caroming into the net off Hedman’s skate 6:46 into the opening period.

Hedman beat Ullmark with a slap shot from the top of the left circle for his goal just under three minutes later.

EARLY DUSTUPS

Maroon and Hathaway had to be separated before the opening puck drop. It didn’t matter, they dropped their gloves just nine seconds into the game. The scrum started when Tampa Bay center Ross Colton, who got a double minor for roughing, went after Boston center Jakub Lauko.

WELL DONE

The Bruins killed a two-man, power-play advantage midway into the second, holding the Lightning to one shot on goal. Then, just one shot before the second penalty expired.

Tampa Bay was shorthanded five times in the opening period, holding the Bruins to one goal.

NOTES: Bruins forward A.J. Greer served a one-game suspension for crosschecking Montreal’s Mike Hoffman in the face in Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the Canadiens. … The Bruins came in with the league’s top penalty-killing unit (85.4%) while the Lightning owned the third-best power play (25.5%). … Boston forward David Pastrnak’s next goal will be the 290th of his career and move him ahead of Ken Hodge for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Carolina on Tuesday.

Bruins: At Carolina on Sunday.