Bruins, Predators honor Nashville school shooting victims with moment of silence, helmet decals

The Bruins joined the Predators Tuesday in showing their support for the victims and families impacted by Monday’s shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.
Ahead of Tuesday’s puck drop against the Predators at TD Garden, the team held a moment of silence in memory of the six lives lost on Monday.
Both the Bruins and Predators are taking part in Tuesday’s matchup while wearing custom helmet decals that feature the insignia of the Covenant School.
In addition, the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to support their efforts in helping the victims’ families.
Jim Montgomery offered his condolences to the Nashville community and those directly impacted by Monday’s tragedy following Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.
“I know we’re playing Nashville tonight, and the Bruins and myself [offer] our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by the unfortunate shooting — again — yesterday in Nashville,” Montgomery said.
