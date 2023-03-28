Bruins Bruins, Predators honor Nashville school shooting victims with moment of silence, helmet decals The Boston Bruins Foundation also donated $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation. Both the Bruins and Predators wore helmet decals featuring the insignia of the Covenant School. Photo Courtesy of Boston Bruins

The Bruins joined the Predators Tuesday in showing their support for the victims and families impacted by Monday’s shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Ahead of Tuesday’s puck drop against the Predators at TD Garden, the team held a moment of silence in memory of the six lives lost on Monday.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville Predators, the Bruins held a moment of silence at TD Garden in memory of the six lives lost during Monday's shooting at the Covenant School.

Both the Bruins and Predators are taking part in Tuesday’s matchup while wearing custom helmet decals that feature the insignia of the Covenant School.

The Bruins and Predators will wear helmet decals with the Covenant School insignia during tonight's game at TD Garden.



The Boston Bruins Foundation will also donate $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to support their efforts in helping the victims' families.

In addition, the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to support their efforts in helping the victims’ families.

Jim Montgomery offered his condolences to the Nashville community and those directly impacted by Monday’s tragedy following Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

“I know we’re playing Nashville tonight, and the Bruins and myself [offer] our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by the unfortunate shooting — again — yesterday in Nashville,” Montgomery said.