Bruins, Predators honor Nashville school shooting victims with moment of silence, helmet decals

The Boston Bruins Foundation also donated $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Patrice Bergeron's helmet featured the insignia of the Covenant School on Tuesday.
Both the Bruins and Predators wore helmet decals featuring the insignia of the Covenant School. Photo Courtesy of Boston Bruins

By Conor Ryan

The Bruins joined the Predators Tuesday in showing their support for the victims and families impacted by Monday’s shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Ahead of Tuesday’s puck drop against the Predators at TD Garden, the team held a moment of silence in memory of the six lives lost on Monday.

Both the Bruins and Predators are taking part in Tuesday’s matchup while wearing custom helmet decals that feature the insignia of the Covenant School.

In addition, the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to support their efforts in helping the victims’ families. 

Jim Montgomery offered his condolences to the Nashville community and those directly impacted by Monday’s tragedy following Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

“I know we’re playing Nashville tonight, and the Bruins and myself [offer] our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by the unfortunate shooting — again — yesterday in Nashville,” Montgomery said.