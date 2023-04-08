How have the NHL’s best regular-season teams of all-time done in the playoffs?

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
The Bruins have firmly established themselves as one of the best regular-season teams in NHL history.
At 61-12-5, they’ve clinched the Presidents’ Trophy and are showing no signs of slowing down with four games to play.
Does regular-season dominance typically lead to postseason success? With the playoffs quickly approaching, here’s a look at how the best regular-season NHL teams ever have fared in the playoffs.
1. 1976-77 Montréal Canadiens (60-8-12), 132 points – Won Stanley Cup
2. 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7), 131 points – Lost in Conference Finals
3. 1977-78 Montréal Canadiens (59-10-11), 129 points – Won Stanley Cup
4. 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4), 128 points – Lost in First Round
5. 1975-76 Montréal Canadiens (58-11-11), 127 points – Won Stanley Cup
6. 2022-23 Boston Bruins (61-12-5), 127 points (as of Saturday afternoon)
7. 2005-06 Detroit Red Wings (58-16-8), 124 points – Lost Conference Quarterfinals
8. 2021-22 Florida Panthers (58-18-6), 122 points – Lost Second Round
9. 2009-10 Washington Capitals (54-15-13), 121 points – Lost Conference Quarterfinals
10. 1970-71 Boston Bruins (57-14-7), 121 points – Lost Quarterfinals
So, the Canadiens have won every time, but none of the other best regular-season teams of all-time have won the Stanley Cup. The majority have lost relatively early in the playoffs.
That’s not to say winning it all is impossible, but teams in the Bruins’ position haven’t necessarily had the best track record.
