Bruins set new NHL record for most regular-season wins with 63rd victory The 2022-23 Bruins are now 63-12-5 on the season, and have a chance to pad their win record later this week.

Thanks to their 5-3 triumph over the Flyers on Sunday night, the Bruins secured their 63rd win of the year — setting a new league record for the most victories in a single regular-season campaign.

The Bruins, who equaled the 62 wins set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Devils, surpassed both teams thanks to a hat-trick performance from David Pastrnak in Philadelphia.

It was another night of record-setting performances by Jim Montgomery’s Bruins, as Pastrnak’s three-goal salvo gave him 60 goals on the year. Pastrnak is now just the second Bruin in franchise history to reach that 60-goal threshold after Phil Esposito.

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to commence next week, Boston took care of the Flyers with a number of regulars out of the lineup. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Hall, and Linus Ullmark all did not play as Boston prescribes rest over these final regular-season tune-ups.

Aside from Pastrnak’s scoring flurry, Tyler Bertuzzi recorded three assists and both Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle lit the lamp. Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots en route to Boston’s record-setting win.

Beyond just padding their own wins record off of their final two contests against the Capitals and Canadiens on Tuesday and Thursday, Boston still has one more achievement to chase.

The Bruins need at least two points over their final two games in order to set the NHL’s single-season points record. The 1976-77 Canadiens sit in first place with 132 points during their campaign, with Boston now just a single point behind them.

Of course, the Bruins’ regular-season dominance won’t hold nearly as much meaning if this sterling play doesn’t carry over into the postseason.

But Nick Foligno noted on Saturday that the Bruins aren’t hindered by high expectations, nor are they dwelling on the checkered postseason past that tends to befall Presidents’ Trophy winners and 60-win rosters.

“I just don’t think we’re caught up in that,” Foligno said. “I think everyone talks about all the negative things, right? It’s fun. It’s probably more fun to talk about those than what’s really going on. And I think for us, we’ve never really focused on anything other than what we feel like — I know what needs to be addressed in this room. So all that stuff is outside noise.

“We have to answer the question, but for us, I mean not one time have we talked about the record. I think we’re just every day so so dialed in on trying to get better, being in that moment. I know you hear these cliches, but it’s true.

When they’re spoken that many times, there’s a belief in here. That’s why we talked about the process. That’s what we talked about, being in the moment, being present and the gratitude that comes with it … We’re gonna face some really good teams and we know we still have levels to get to as a club, which I think is scary in some ways. But exciting for us. I think that’s kind of the mindset and the attitude that we have.”