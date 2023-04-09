Bruins Why Sunday’s record-setting win in Philadelphia meant so much for Jeremy Swayman "I think it was pretty scripted today, how it worked out." Jeremy Swayman has posted four shutouts this season for the 63-win Bruins. Chris Szagola / AP Photo

As the clock expired at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night, Jeremy Swayman pointed his glove toward the sky.

Before being swarmed by his Bruins teammates as the man between the pipes for Boston’s record-setting 63rd win, the 24-year-old netminder needed a moment to reflect on the road he’s taken — and those who have helped him along the way.

In particular, Swayman was offering thanks to his former coach at the University of Maine in Dennis ‘Red’ Gendron.

Gendron, who recruited Swayman and coached him for three seasons with the Black Bears, passed away suddenly two years ago to the date of Sunday’s game. And as fate would have it, a rookie Swayman was with Boston during that time, and in Philadelphia.

Advertisement:

“Tonight was a really special one. Two years ago today my all-time mentor Red Gendron passed away and I was actually in Philly when it happened and I think it was pretty scripted today, how it worked out,” an emotional Swayman told TNT’s Jackie Redmond following Boston’s 5-3 win over the Flyers. “But it was really special for that.”

Two years ago today, Jeremy Swayman’s mentor, Red Gendron, died.



Swayman was in Philadelphia at the time of his passing.



Today was for Red ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e4jk70OXOu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 10, 2023

Swayman, who stopped 34 shots during Boston’s victory in Philadelphia, has routinely praised Gendron and the rest of the Black Bears’ coaching staff for their role in helping him develop into a top NHL netminder.

Four days after Gendron’s passing at just 63 years old, Swayman reflected on his coach’s impact on him following a home victory against the Sabres.

“Obviously we all know how impactful Red was to the hockey community, especially my life. I loved Red so much,” Swayman said following a 3-2 win over Buffalo back on April 13, 2021. “The things he taught me, I’ll have for the rest of my life. My heart reaches out to Jan, Katie, and Allison (Gendron’s wife and two daughters). It’s a beautiful family that I consider my own. I’m just so grateful for the experiences I had with him. He’s definitely going to be a role model for the rest of my life.”

Advertisement:

Throughout his time in the NHL ranks, Swayman has regularly stressed the importance of staying in the moment, especially while serving in such a high-pressure role in net.

That mantra was one of the many teachings bestowed by Gendron to Swayman during their time together in Orono.

“I know that he would want me to be even-keel,” Swayman said of Gendron two years ago. “He’s that kind of a leader. No matter how he felt, he would always have a smile on his face. It was honestly incredible. He always knew what to say, even in the most trying times. It’s something that I want to continue, to honor him. If I can teach someone else what he taught me, I think that would be a pretty incredible gift.”

Swayman has come a long way over the last few seasons, forming one of the top goaltending duos of recent memory alongside Linus Ullmark in 2022-23.

Following Sunday’s win over the Flyers, Swayman is 23-6-4 on the season with a .921 save percentage and four shutouts.