Bruins Bruins set NHL record for most points in a single season with win over Capitals The Bruins have now captured 133 points over 81 games during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins have now won seven games in a row. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Another game, another record shattered by the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.

With a 5-2 win over the Capitals in their regular-season home finale on Tuesday night, the Bruins secured their 133rd point, surpassing the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for the most points accrued in a single season.

Boston’s latest achievement comes just 48 hours after Jim Montgomery’s club became the first team in the NHL’s 106-year history to reach 63 wins in just one campaign.

The Bruins, who improve to 64-12-5 this season, have now won seven games in a row.

Some of the few question marks lingering around this Bruins roster stepped up against the Capitals, with Brad Marchand leading the way with a three-point showing.

The veteran winger scored his first goal in 17 games with a power-play strike in the second period.

Brad Marchand scores (finally) and it comes on the power play (finally): pic.twitter.com/WPOs2vm8Ya — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 12, 2023

The Bruins’ up-and-down man advantage cashed in on both of its chances against the Capitals, with Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub noting that Boston’s power play has now scored on seven of its last 15 opportunities.

Two Czech forwards in Tomas Nosek and David Pastrnak each posted two points in the win, while their fellow countryman in Pavel Zacha was named the recipient of the NESN 7th Player Award during a pregame ceremony.

The 7th Player Award is handed out to the player who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season.

Garnet Hathaway, Tyler Bertuzzi,and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, while Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman combined to stop 25 of 27 Capitals shots in the win.

Ullmark exited the contest in the third period after appearing to tweak something, but Montgomery noted postgame the veteran goalie was removed for precautionary reasons.

The Bruins will close out the 2022-23 regular season on Thursday night with a road matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.