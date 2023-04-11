Bruins Bruins dodge a bullet with encouraging injury update on Linus Ullmark Ullmark has held court as arguably the most consistent goalie in the league throughout the 2022-23 season. Linus Ullmark is the frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy. Michael Dwyer / AP Photo

The Bruins set yet another record with the team’s 5-2 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday, shattering the 1976-77 Canadiens’ hold on the most points ever accrued in a single season.

But the revelry surrounding the Bruins’ 133rd point and 64th win was muted at TD Garden, given the uncertainty surrounding Linus Ullmark.

The Vezina Trophy frontrunner exited Tuesday’s regular-season home finale with 9:39 remaining in the third period, appearing to tweak something while sliding across the crease to seal off the right post. He did not return, with Jeremy Swayman taking over in net to finish the victory.

Linus Ullmark came out of the game after this: pic.twitter.com/BbhMgWdGIV — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 12, 2023

Despite the concerning optics, especially so close to the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jim Montgomery offered up positive news during his postgame presser.

“Just precautionary,” Montgomery said of Ullmark. “He’s gonna be fine. … Just some muscle-tightening. That’s all.”

It’s a major break for the Bruins, especially with postseason play expected to commence as early as Monday.

Granted, the Bruins have a solid contingency plan in net in Swayman, who has posted four shutouts since Jan. 1.

But Ullmark has held court as arguably the most consistent netminder in the league throughout the 2022-23 season. Despite leaving early, Ullmark was still credited with the win on Tuesday, with the veteran’s record improving to 40-6-1 on the season.

Ullmark is just the second Bruins goaltender in franchise history to post at least 40 points in a single season, joining Pete Peeters (40 in 1982-83).