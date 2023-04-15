Here’s the schedule for the Bruins’ vs. Panthers’ first-round series in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Boston will commence its campaign toward the Stanley Cup on Marathon Monday, with Game 1 set for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden.
Here is the full schedule for the Bruins and Panthers’ first-round series:
*if necessary
The Bruins and Panthers will have an off day between each matchup until the series potentially drags into a Game 5.
Because the Celtics’ ongoing first-round matchup with the Hawks will also occupy dates on Causeway Street, the Bruins will have two days off between Game 4 (Sunday, April 23 in Sunrise) and Game 5 (Wednesday, April 26 in Boston).
