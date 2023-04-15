Bruins Here’s the schedule for the Bruins’ vs. Panthers’ first-round series in Stanley Cup Playoffs Boston will commence its campaign toward the Stanley Cup on Marathon Monday. Brad Marchand and the Bruins will open their series against the Panthers on Monday night. oel Auerbach/Getty Images

Boston will commence its campaign toward the Stanley Cup on Marathon Monday, with Game 1 set for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden.

Here is the full schedule for the Bruins and Panthers’ first-round series:

Game 1: Panthers at Bruins, Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. (NESN, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Panthers at Bruins, Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. (NESN, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Bruins at Panthers, Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. (NESN, TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Bruins at Panthers, Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. (NESN, TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*Game 5: Panthers at Bruins, Wednesday, April 26 at TBD (TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*Game 6: Bruins at Panthers, Friday, April 28 at TBD (TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*Game 7: Panthers at Bruins, Sunday, April 30 at TBD (TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*if necessary

The Bruins and Panthers will have an off day between each matchup until the series potentially drags into a Game 5.

Because the Celtics’ ongoing first-round matchup with the Hawks will also occupy dates on Causeway Street, the Bruins will have two days off between Game 4 (Sunday, April 23 in Sunrise) and Game 5 (Wednesday, April 26 in Boston).