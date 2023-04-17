Bruins Live updates: Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup Follow live updates here as the Bruins host the Florida Panthers The Bruins host the Florida Panthers Monday night in Game 1 of their opening round playoff series. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

With their historic regular season in the books, the Boston Bruins begin their push for the Stanley Cup Monday night as they host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Follow live updates from the contest here. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.