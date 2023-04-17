Bruins Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron not playing in Game 1 vs. Panthers after not taking part in warmups The Bruins will open their Cup run without their captain in Patrice Bergeron. Patrice Bergeron is not expected to play in Game 1 against the Panthers. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Bruins are going to start their latest Stanley Cup run without their captain on the ice.

After Jim Montgomery acknowledged on Monday morning that he didn’t have a “definitive lineup” for Boston’s playoff opener against the Panthers due to a virus in the locker room, captain Patrice Bergeron did not take part in warmups ahead of puck drop against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

Bergeron was one of many players considered a game-time decision on Monday, with the first-line center kept off the ice over the past three days due to both illness and a nagging upper-body injury.

Linus Ullmark was put in that same category in terms of his availability on Monday morning, but the Vezina Trophy frontrunner led Boston onto the TD Garden ice to start against Alex Lyon.

Linus Ullmark leads the Bruins out on the ice for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/QKMKcCDdiy — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 17, 2023

The only other lineup reshuffle is on the blue line, with Derek Forbort slotting in for Matt Grzelcyk. Montgomery noted over the weekend that Grzelcyk was dealing with a nagging injury.

With Bergeron sidelined for Game 1, Pavel Zacha will slot up to the top line as Boston’s 1C, with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk flanking him.

“Pavel has assumed a lot of those responsibilities,” Don Sweeney said of Zacha’s reps down the middle on Sunday. “And he’s handled it really well. I mean, obviously the face offs if that comes up, it’s lefties versus righties. And Patrice is one of the best in the game. So it’s an area where everybody has to dig in.

“When one of your better players is out, like we’ve played different games with Patrice this year being out and all those guys have stepped in. But that’s to be decided. So we’re not focused on that. Obviously, Pavel gets some reps that’s much needed to play with Jake and Brad, because he hasn’t played a lot with him. … That’s not something we’re really concerned about, at this point.”

Here is Boston’s expected lineup:

Marchand-Zacha-DeBrusk

Bertuzzi-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Frederic

Foligno-Nosek-Hathaway

Orlov-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Ullmark

Swayman