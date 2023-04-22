Bruins Could the Bruins opt for Jeremy Swayman in net for Game 4? Jim Montgomery is considering it. The Bruins could give Ullmark some rest, given that he was a game-time decision leading up to Game 3. The Bruins could opt for a goalie rotation as this first-round series continues. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

SUNRISE, Fla. — After beating the Panthers in their own barn in Game 3, could the Bruins opt to roll with another option in net on Sunday afternoon?

Linus Ullmark has been sturdy in net against the Panthers, posting a .913 save percentage over three games.

But given the heavy workload that Ullmark is under, coupled with a nagging physical issue, head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t dismiss the notion that Jeremy Swayman might get the nod for Boston’s next matchup at FLA Live Arena.

“There are thoughts of going with Jeremy,” Montgomery said Saturday. “Just because one — Jeremy is excellent. And two — after tomorrow’s game, there are [two] days between the next ones, Games 4 and 5. They’ve gone to the rink and when they get back, I’ll huddle with [Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa], and he’ll let me know.”

Ullmark was tabbed as a game-time decision ahead of Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury. The Vezina Trophy frontrunner ultimately started the game and stopped 29 of the 31 shots that came his way in Boston’s 4-2 victory.

Still, giving Ullmark a brief respite could be a viable option, especially given the extended time off that will be prescribed if he doesn’t start in Game 4.

Montgomery did note on Friday morning that Ullmark’s current physical issue isn’t related to the tweak that forced him to leave Boston’s penultimate regular-season game against the Capitals back on April 11.

Turning to a “backup” like Swayman stands as a luxury for an already deep Bruins team.

The 24-year-old goalie has been on a roll since the calendar flipped to 2023. Over his final 23 games of the regular season, Swayman went 17-3-1 with a .932 save percentage and four shutouts.

However, the Panthers’ high-octane offense has given Swayman some issues this season. In his two games against Florida this year, Swayman went 0-1-1 with a .881 save percentage.

It’s rare for teams to deploy any semblance of a goalie rotation in the postseason, especially when factoring in Ullmark’s sterling numbers this season.

But the Bruins are in an advantageous position when it comes to their depth between the pipes.

If Boston needs to give Ullmark a breather before this lull in the schedule, Swayman represents an effective contingency plan.

“I think it all depends on how the guys playing, who’s in the net? Where they’re at mentally and physically,” Montgomery said of implementing a goalie rotation. “We got to see where Linus is at. We thought Linus had a good game. We didn’t think he was overly taxed last night, as far as the amount of time we had to spend in our own end, which is when the goalies work.”