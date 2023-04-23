Bruins Bruins’ David Krejci ruled out for Game 4 against Panthers, Linus Ullmark gets start in net Already ruled out for Games 3 and 4, Krejci may not be a 'real option' for Game 5 back at TD Garden on Wednesday. David Krejci is expected to miss his second straight game on Sunday afternoon. Jae C. Hong / AP

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bruins are once again going to have to beat the Panthers in their own barn without their second-line center in David Krejci.

And based on Jim Montgomery’s comments, the veteran center might be out even longer.

Boston’s head coach noted on Sunday afternoon that Krejci will miss the Bruins’ Game 4 matchup against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena due to an upper-body injury.

Krejci, who was a late scratch just ahead of puck drop in Game 3 on Friday, might not be an option later in the week once the series shifts back up to Boston on Wednesday night.

“I wouldn’t think he’s a real option for Game 5,” Montgomery said of Krejci’s status moving forward.

With Krejci and Patrice Bergeron (upper-body injury) sidelined for Game 4, the Bruins will roll out the same lineup they deployed on Friday night.

Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha will slot in as Boston’s top-six centers, with Coyle looking to build off a strong performance next to Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Krejci struggled during his two games against Florida in this first-round series. In Krejci’s 28:40 of 5v5 ice time so far against the Cats, Florida has outscored the Bruins, 2-0, and held a 24-9 edge in shots on goal.

Even if Krejci may not be given the green light for Wednesday’s rematch on Causeway Street, reinforcements could be on the way for the Bruins down the middle.

On Friday morning, Montgomery tabbed Game 5 as a “likely” return for Bergeron, who has yet to play in this series.

Boston’s captain didn’t make the trek down to Florida this weekend, but has skated at Warrior Ice Arena over the last few days.

Ullmark gets the nod

Despite opening the door for Jeremy Swayman to get the nod in net for Game 4, Montgomery noted that Linus Ullmark will start once again on Sunday afternoon.

Factors such as Ullmark’s health, hefty workload and Swayman’s own sterling numbers played into Montgomery’s potential goalie swap.

But Boston’s bench boss ultimately deferred to goalie coach Bob Essensa for the lineup decision.

“Linus has played well,” Montgomery said. “And Bob … decided that that’s what was best for the Boston Bruins. Like I said, I have a lot of confidence in Goalie Bob. His feel for his goaltenders is outstanding. And I never second guess.”

Ullmark was listed as a game-time decision ahead of Game 3 on Friday due to an undisclosed injury. He ultimately started and stopped 29 of 31 shots en route to Boston’s 4-2 injury.

With Ullmark in net and Krejci ruled out, the Bruins are not making any lineup changes following Friday’s victory.

Matt Grzelcyk, Nick Foligno, and Jakub Lauko will remain on the depth chart. Connor Clifton is the odd man out on the blue line.